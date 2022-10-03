Arctic Monkeys Announce 2023 North American Tour

Arctic Monkeys have mapped out a 2023 North American tour in support of their upcoming album, The Car.

Kicking off on August 25th in Minneapolis, the 21-date run also sees Arctic Monkeys hitting cities like Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Nashville, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles through the end of September 2023. Better yet, Fontaines D.C. will provide support for the entirety of the leg.

Fan can register for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale now through October 4th at 10:00 a.m. EST. A fan pre-sale will then begin October 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale on October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Prior to their North American run, Arctic Monkeys will tour South America, Australia, and the UK/Europe (with The Hives). Check out the band’s updated schedule schedule below.

The Car, Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album to date, arrives on October 21st. To preview the release, the band revealed “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” and “Body Paint” as early singles.

Arctic Monkeys 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/04 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Jeunesse Arena

11/05 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound

11/08 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

11/10 – Asunción, PY @ Kilk Fest

11/12 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound

11/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound

11/15 – Lima, PE @ Arena 1

11/17 – Bogota, CO @ Coliseo Live

11/18-20 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

12/28-01/03 – New South Wales, AU @ Lost Paradise

12/29-31 – Victoria, AU @ Falls Festival

12/31-01/02 – Byron Bay, AU @ Falls Festival

01/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/06 – Adelaide, AU @ Heaps Good Festival

01/07-08 – Freemantle, AU @ Falls Festival

01/11 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

01/14 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain

05/29 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium &

05/31 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena &

06/02 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford &

06/05 – Middlesbrough, UK @ Riverside Stadium &

06/07 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road Stadium &

06/09 – Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park &

06/10 – Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park &

06/12 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea.com Stadium &

06/14 – Southampton, UK @ The Ageas Bowl &

06/16 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium &

06/17 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium &

06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park &

06/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park &

08/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

08/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

08/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

08/30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^

09/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

09/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

09/07 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

09/08 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

09/09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

09/11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

09/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

09/16 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^

09/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena ^

09/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

09/23 – Vancouver, BC # Pacific Coliseum ^

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

09/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^

& = w/ The Hives

^ = w/ Fontaines D.C.