Arctic Monkeys Share Concert Film Shot in Brooklyn: Watch

Just days after releasing their latest album, Arctic Monkeys have shared a new concert film shot during their performance at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on September 22nd.

Clocking in at 45 minutes, the film contains 11 of the songs Arctic Monkeys performed last month, equivalent to half of the concert. However, they already shared a separate part of the performance as the music video for The Car single “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” and the film also includes live debuts of other tracks from the album, including “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” and “Mr Schwartz.”

Besides that, it features classics from Arctic Monkeys’ back catalog like “Brianstorm,” “Do I Wanna Know?,” “Crying Lightning,” and “505.” Watch the full concert film below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Arctic Monkeys have a busy road schedule up ahead. After touring South America in November, they will close out the year and begin 2023 in Australia. A UK/Europe leg with The Hives will follow in May and June before they hit North America with Fontaines D.C. in late August and September. Grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

Be sure to check out our review of The Car and our list of Arctic Monkeys’ 10 best songs.

Arctic Monkeys Concert Film Setlist:

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball (Live debut)

Crying Lightning

Pretty Visitors

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

The Ultracheese (Tour debut)

Do I Wanna Know?

Body Paint

Brianstorm

From the Ritz to the Rubble

Mr. Schwartz (Live debut)

505