Arctic Monkeys Return With New Album The Car: Stream

Get your 2014 Tumblr flannels — or, rather, your 1970s hot pants — ready, because Arctic Monkeys have unveiled their new album The Car.
In his review of the album, Paolo Ragusa says that The Car “is sonically aligned with the slow-burning psych pop of 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the band farther away than ever from the tense post-punk or bluesy garage rock that characterized much of their output pre-2018. Orchestral flourishes, though not overwhelmingly frequent, give many of The Car’s songs a classic feel, while Turner’s vocal persona evokes a midlife crisis David Bowie.”
Arctic Monkeys previewed The Car with the singles “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” (which we named Song of the Week) and “Body Paint” (which they performed on Fallon).
Next year, they’ll take the album on the road across North America and the UK, and they’ve got some killer support lined up for both legs: Fontaines D.C. will open up the band’s North American tour, while The Hives will warm up the band’s UK crowds. Tickets to all of the band’s shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
The Car Artwork:
The Car Tracklist:
01. There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
02. I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
03. Sculptures Of Anything Goes
04. Jet Skis On The Moat
05. Body Paint
06. The Car
07. Big Ideas
08. Hello You
09. Mr Schwartz
10. Perfect Sense