Austin City Limits’ 2022 Livestream to Feature Paramore, Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks & More

Austin City Limits will live stream a number of its weekend one performances on Hulu.

Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, Paramore, Marcus Mumford, The War on Drugs, Billy Strings, Flume, and Goose are just a few of the artists whose performances will be streamed live over the course of the weekend (Friday, October 7th – Sunday, October 9th).

Get more details and check out the full schedule below.

Who is Playing on the Austion City Limits Livestream?

More than 50 Austin City Limits artists will be streamed live on Hulu. That includes headlining performances by Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, and Paramore, as well as sets by Marcus Mumford, The War on Drugs, Billy Strings, Flume, Goose, Spoon, James Blake, Japanese Breakfast, Big Boi, Arlo Parks, MUNA, Manchester Orchestra, Kevin Morby, Nation of Language, Samia, The Marias, Taipei Houston, and more.

Check out the full schedule below.

Where Can I Watch the Austin City Limits Livestream?

The ACL livestream will be shown across across two channels on Hulu. Coverage runs each day between 1:00 p.m. CT and 11:00 p.m. CT. The livestream requires a Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription in order to access.

What is the Austin City Limits Livestream Schedule?

Check out ACL’s livestream schedule below. All times are in CT, and the channel is noted in parentheses. As with any live event, the schedule is subject to change. We will update the schedule accordingly if and when changes are announced.

Friday, October 7th:

01:05 – Asleep At the Wheel(1)

01:05 – Tamino (2)

01:45 – Cassandra Jenkins (1)

01:50 – Nation of Language (2)

02:30 – Noah Cryus (1)

02:45 – Zalik (2)

03:15 – Charlotte Cardin (1)

03:15 – Kevin Morby (2)

04:00 – Gabriels (2)

05:00 – THEBROSFRESH (2)

05:15 – Jazmine Sullivan (1)

06:00 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (1)

06:00 – James Blake (2)

07:00 – Gayle (2)

08:00 – Billy Strings (1)

08:00 – L’Impératrice (2)

09:00 – Arlo Parks (2)

09:15 – The Chicks (1)

10:00 – Omar Apollo (2)

Saturday, October 8th:

01:05 – The Ventures (1)

01:05 – Spill Tab (2)

01:40 – The Future X (1)

01:50 – Slayyyter (2)

02:25 – The Aquadolls (1)

02:35 – Adrian Quesada’s Boleros Psicodélicos (2)

03:05 – Role Model (1)

03:45 – Tylah Yaweh (2)

04:15 – Conan Gray (1)

04:45 – The Midnight (2)

05:25 – Wallows (1)

06:00 – Samia (2)

06:30 – Sofi Tukker (1)

07:00 – Sabrina Claudio (2)

07:35 – Big Boi (1)

08:00 – Manchester Orchestra (2)

08:45 – The War on Drugs (1)

09:00 – Tobe Nwigwe (2)

10:00 – Flume (1)

10:15 – Diplo (2)

Sunday, October 9th:

01:05 – Glove (1)

01:05 – Danielle Ponder (2)

02:00 – Taipei Houston (1)

02:00 – DEHD (2)

02:45 – Larry Houston (1)

02:45 – Goth Babe (2)

03:50 – MUNA (1)

04:00 – Bia (2)

05:00 – Spoon (1)

05:00 – Oliver Tree (2)

06:00 – Paramore (1)

06:00 – 6LACK (2)

07:00 – Marcus Mumford (1)

07:00 – Japanese Breakfast (2)

08:00 – The Marias (2)

08:15 – Kacey Musgraves (1)

09:00 – Big Wild (2)

10:15 – Goose (2)