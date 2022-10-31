Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Avenged Sevenfold Members Cover Misfits Classic “Last Caress” for Halloween: Watch

Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ, and Brooks Wackerman knock out a faithful rendition of the iconic horror-punk tune

Advertisement
avenged sevenfold misfits lass caress
Avenged Sevenfold’s Zacky Vengeance, via YouTube
October 31, 2022 | 10:54am ET

    Few bands embody the spirit of Halloween better than the Misfits. Take it from Avenged Sevenfold, who just dropped a cover of the iconic horror-punk band’s “Last Caress.”

    Guitarist Zacky Vengeance assumes the role of Glenn Danzig for the cover, with bassist Johnny Christ and drummer Brooks Wackerman completing the lineup. Each appropriately donned Misfits-style makeup for the YouTube performance clip.

    It’s Vengeance who steals the show. He nails Danzig’s vocal delivery, and the trio knock out a faithful rendition of one of Misfits’ most melodic and enduring songs. It marks the second straight Halloween in which the Avenged Sevenfold members have served up a Misfits cover.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Remarked Vengeance and company in a statement: “Hello Boils and Ghouls. Last year a few of us gave you a cover of ‘Hybrid Moments’ by the Misfits. We had so much fun that we wanted to keep the tradition alive this Halloween with one ‘Last Caress.’ Beware…”

    While Vengeance only has a backing vocal role in Avenged Sevenfold, he’s proven himself a worthy lead vocalist on the two Misfits covers.

    Avenged Sevenfold are prepping their long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s The Stage. Wackerman recently posted a photo of the band in the studio on Instagram, simply writing, “Done,” implying that the album was finished.

    Advertisement

    misfits las vegas
     Editor's Pick
    Original Misfits Announce Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Show

    Meanwhile, the Original Misfits celebrated Halloween over the weekend with an October 29th show in Dallas alongside Alice Cooper. You can still catch the Original Misfits in 2022 at a New Year’s Eve gig with Circle Jerks and Tiger Army in Las Vegas. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Below you can watch the members of Avenged Sevenfold cover Misfits’ “Last Caress.”

Around The Web

Latest Stories

13 Scariest Metal Songs

The 13 Scariest Metal Songs

October 31, 2022

Jello Biafra honors D.H. Peligro of Dead Kennedys

Jello Biafra Writes Touching Tribute to Late Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro

October 31, 2022

Robert Fripp and Toyah Perform Black Sabbath

Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on Black Sabbath's "Children of the Grave" for Halloween: Watch

October 30, 2022

Nightwish by Tina Korhonen

Nightwish Singer Floor Jansen Issues Update on Breast Cancer Surgery

October 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Avenged Sevenfold Members Cover Misfits Classic "Last Caress" for Halloween: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter