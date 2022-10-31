Avenged Sevenfold Members Cover Misfits Classic “Last Caress” for Halloween: Watch

Few bands embody the spirit of Halloween better than the Misfits. Take it from Avenged Sevenfold, who just dropped a cover of the iconic horror-punk band’s “Last Caress.”

Guitarist Zacky Vengeance assumes the role of Glenn Danzig for the cover, with bassist Johnny Christ and drummer Brooks Wackerman completing the lineup. Each appropriately donned Misfits-style makeup for the YouTube performance clip.

It’s Vengeance who steals the show. He nails Danzig’s vocal delivery, and the trio knock out a faithful rendition of one of Misfits’ most melodic and enduring songs. It marks the second straight Halloween in which the Avenged Sevenfold members have served up a Misfits cover.

Remarked Vengeance and company in a statement: “Hello Boils and Ghouls. Last year a few of us gave you a cover of ‘Hybrid Moments’ by the Misfits. We had so much fun that we wanted to keep the tradition alive this Halloween with one ‘Last Caress.’ Beware…”

While Vengeance only has a backing vocal role in Avenged Sevenfold, he’s proven himself a worthy lead vocalist on the two Misfits covers.

Avenged Sevenfold are prepping their long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s The Stage. Wackerman recently posted a photo of the band in the studio on Instagram, simply writing, “Done,” implying that the album was finished.

Meanwhile, the Original Misfits celebrated Halloween over the weekend with an October 29th show in Dallas alongside Alice Cooper. You can still catch the Original Misfits in 2022 at a New Year’s Eve gig with Circle Jerks and Tiger Army in Las Vegas. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Below you can watch the members of Avenged Sevenfold cover Misfits’ “Last Caress.”