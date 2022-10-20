Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

BABYMETAL Unleash Epic New Song “Divine Attack – Shingeki” from Upcoming Album: Stream

The band's forthcoming concept album THE OTHER ONE arrives March 23rd

Advertisement
babymetal divine attack stream
BABYMETAL, photo courtesy of BABYMETAL
October 20, 2022 | 11:01am ET

    BABYMETAL have shared “Divine Attack – Shingeki,” the lead single from their forthcoming concept album, THE OTHER ONE, arriving March 23rd.

    The song breaks new ground for BABYMETAL, forgoing the dance-centric metal style of the group’s prior work for a heavier, post-hardcore approach. It marks the first new music from BABYMETAL since the 2020 single “BxMxC.”

    The track also serves an introduction to the new album’s ambitious concept, which reads more like a science-fiction film plot rather than a thematic collection of songs. As the press release tells it, BABYMETAL were “sealed” from the world after a 10-year journey and were finally recovered within the virtual “METALVERSE” in April 2022 via “THE OTHER ONE restoration project.”

    Advertisement

    A total of 10 songs were discovered within the restoration project, each “representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds.” One of the worlds is dubbed “CAVALRY,” which “Divine Attack – Shingeki” is based on, “alluding to a cavalry preparing for their next battle.” For the first time, lead singer SU-METAL penned the lyrics.

    Fans can expect BABYMETAL to roll out four more pre-release singles in the coming months, each dropping in November, January, February, and March, respectively. Following the LP’s March 2023 release, the Japanese act will then hit the road as support for Sabaton’s UK/European tour dates in April and May.

    sabaton ep trilogy
     Editor's Pick
    Sabaton Announce EP Trilogy, Release First Collection Weapons of the Modern Age: Stream

    Below you can watch the visualizer for the “Divine Attack – Shingeki” and see the single artwork.

    Advertisement

    “Divine Attack – Shingeki” Artwork:

    babymetal divine attack shingeki artwork

Around The Web

Latest Stories

flying lotus ozzys dungeon soundtrack score electronic music tv horror shudder v/h/s/99 stream listen

Flying Lotus Shares Soundtrack to V/H/S/99 Segment "Ozzy's Dungeon": Stream

October 20, 2022

big brave new album 2022

BIG|BRAVE Announce New Album, Share Lead Single "carvers, farriers and knaves": Stream

October 20, 2022

Holly Humberstone Can You Afford to Lose Me

Holly Humberstone Announces New EP, Shares Origins of "Can You Afford To Lose Me?": Exclusive

October 20, 2022

pivot gang aang

Pivot Gang Bring the Fire (and Water, and Earth, and Air) on New Single "Aang": Stream

October 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BABYMETAL Unleash Epic New Song "Divine Attack - Shingeki" from Upcoming Album: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter