BABYMETAL have shared “Divine Attack – Shingeki,” the lead single from their forthcoming concept album, THE OTHER ONE, arriving March 23rd.

The song breaks new ground for BABYMETAL, forgoing the dance-centric metal style of the group’s prior work for a heavier, post-hardcore approach. It marks the first new music from BABYMETAL since the 2020 single “BxMxC.”

The track also serves an introduction to the new album’s ambitious concept, which reads more like a science-fiction film plot rather than a thematic collection of songs. As the press release tells it, BABYMETAL were “sealed” from the world after a 10-year journey and were finally recovered within the virtual “METALVERSE” in April 2022 via “THE OTHER ONE restoration project.”

A total of 10 songs were discovered within the restoration project, each “representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds.” One of the worlds is dubbed “CAVALRY,” which “Divine Attack – Shingeki” is based on, “alluding to a cavalry preparing for their next battle.” For the first time, lead singer SU-METAL penned the lyrics.

Fans can expect BABYMETAL to roll out four more pre-release singles in the coming months, each dropping in November, January, February, and March, respectively. Following the LP’s March 2023 release, the Japanese act will then hit the road as support for Sabaton’s UK/European tour dates in April and May.

Below you can watch the visualizer for the “Divine Attack – Shingeki” and see the single artwork.

“Divine Attack – Shingeki” Artwork: