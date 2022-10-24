Menu
Daniel Giménez Cacho Has a Heavy Homecoming in Trailer for BARDO: Watch

Alejandro G. Iñárritu's follow-up to The Revenant premieres in theaters on November 4th ahead of a Netflix release in December

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)
October 24, 2022 | 12:29pm ET

    Netflix has today unveiled the official trailer for BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, the upcoming dramedy from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

    BARDO follows Silverio (Daniel Giménez Cacho), a renowned journalist and documentary filmmaker based in Los Angeles who returns to his home country of Mexico after winning a prestigious international award. As it turns out, however, Silverio’s journey is a lot more eye-opening than he expected, as he grapples with the past in the context of his complex present.

    BARDO also marks Iñárritu’s first project shot in Mexico since 2000’s Amores Perros. The film is slated to hit theaters on November 4th, with a wide release on Netflix coming December 16th. Check out the trailer for BARDO below.

    The film marks Iñárritu’s first feature-length project since his 2016 smash The RevenantHe wrote the script with Nicolás Giacobone, with whom he’s previously collaborated on 2014’s epic  Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

