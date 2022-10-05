Menu
beabadoobee Delivers Rocking Cover of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles”: Watch

She also played the Beatopia track "The Perfect Pair"

beabadoobee (BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge)
October 5, 2022 | 12:44pm ET

    beabadoobee put a rocking spin on Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” during her performance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

    The 22-year-old is at the forefront of what you might call indie rock’s derrière-garde, a backwards-looking movement that finds inspiration in classics from the 1990s and early 2000s. Our former Artist of the Month has reinvigorated sounds first explored by Pavement, and now she’s doing the same with Carlton’s radio-ready piano pop. beabadobbee’s spin on “A Thousand Miles” opens with roaring crunchy guitars, though her voice remains conversational, even gentle.

    Also during her set for BBC Radio 1, beabadoobee performed “The Perfect Pair,” one of the standout tracks from her July album, BeatopiaFreed from the music stand that held the lyrics for “A Thousand Miles,” she showed off the simmering stage presence that has made her such an overnight success. Check out both songs below.

    beabadoobee is currently trekking through Europe, but by the end of the month she’ll cross the Atlantic for her fall North American tour. Tickets to all her shows are available here.

