Beastie Boys’ Check Your Head Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue

Beastie Boys’ 1992 album Check Your Head is getting the well-deserved reissue treatment in honor of its 30th anniversary, thanks to the Vinyl Me Please Record of the Month series.

This updated edition of the rap-rock legends’ third studio album is pressed on exclusive burgundy/dark red vinyl with AAA lacquers cut from the original master tapes by Ryan Smith, with liner notes from Mark Ronson as well as an exclusive show poster.

“Released 30 years ago, Check Your Head proved that the Beastie Boys were capable of breaking new ground in hip-hop for the third time, and launched singles like ‘So What’cha Want,’ that entire bands could build their career on,” reads a statement from VMP. “As forward thinking in its construction today as it was 30 years ago, the opportunity to do a AAA reissue of this album was an honor for us at VMP.”

Head over to Vinyl Me Please’s website to sign up for their Essentials Club and get guaranteed access to the Check Your Head reissue; if you don’t want to join, you can also get on the waitlist to purchase any leftover stock. Watch an unboxing clip of the Check Your Head reissue below, and then keep scrolling to see its artwork and tracklist.

This reissue is just one of a few honors bestowed upon the Beastie Boys in the last few months: Super 7 recently unveiled ReAction Figured modeled after Ad Rock, MCA, and Mike D in their iconic “Sabotage” music video. In July, New York City community board members finally approved that the corner of Ludlow and Rivington streets — the same corner where the real-life Paul’s Boutique lives — be renamed Beastie Boys Square.

Check Your Head Artwork:

Check Your Head Tracklist:

LP1

01. Jimmy James

02. Funky Boss

03. Pass the Mic

04. Gratitude

05. Lighten Up

06. Finger Lickin’ Good

07. So What’cha Want

08. The Biz vs. The Nuge

09. Time for Livin’

10. Something’s Got to Give

LP2

01. The Blue Nun

02. Stand Together

03. Pow

04. The Maestro

05. Groove Holmes

06. Live at P.J.’s

07. Mark on the Bus

08. Professor Booty

09. In 3’s

10. Namasté