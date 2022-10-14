Beck Pulls Out of Arcade Fire’s North American Tour

Beck has dropped off Arcade Fire’s North American tour. The decision was first announced in emails sent to ticket holders, and Beck’s representatives have since confirmed his withdrawal to Consequence.

Beck accompanied Arcade Fire on their European dates, even after allegations of sexual misconduct by frontman Win Butler surfaced, and after fellow opener Feist withdrew. The next leg of the tour is set to kick off October 28th in Washington DC.

Messages to ticket holders note that veteran Haitian roots band Boukman Eksperyans will be replacing Beck. The emails do not mention refunds, and they do not seem to be available.

In an August 27th Pitchfork report, four people accused Butler of sexual misconduct. Butler responded, saying, “While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior.”

Feist dropped off the trek in early September, citing the allegations and saying, “I can’t solve that by quitting, and I can’t solve it by staying. But I can’t continue.” Beck himself has not publicly offered comment.

Last month, Beck covered Neil Young’s “Old Man” for NBC’s Sunday Night Football as a tribute to quarterback Tom Brady. Young seemed to express his disapproval of the cover with a social media post that said, “Sponsored by nobody.”