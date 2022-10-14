Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Beck Pulls Out of Arcade Fire’s North American Tour

Beck did not offer comment, but the news comes a month and a half after Arcade Fire's Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct

beck drops off arcade fire tour
Beck (photo by Philip Cosores) and Win Butler of Arcade Fire (photo by Heather Kaplan)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 14, 2022 | 6:00pm ET

    Beck has dropped off Arcade Fire’s North American tour. The decision was first announced in emails sent to ticket holders, and Beck’s representatives have since confirmed his withdrawal to Consequence.

    Beck accompanied Arcade Fire on their European dates, even after allegations of sexual misconduct by frontman Win Butler surfaced, and after fellow opener Feist withdrew. The next leg of the tour is set to kick off October 28th in Washington DC.

    Messages to ticket holders note that veteran Haitian roots band Boukman Eksperyans will be replacing Beck. The emails do not mention refunds, and they do not seem to be available.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In an August 27th Pitchfork report, four people accused Butler of sexual misconduct. Butler responded, saying, “While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior.”

    Feist dropped off the trek in early September, citing the allegations and saying, “I can’t solve that by quitting, and I can’t solve it by staying. But I can’t continue.” Beck himself has not publicly offered comment.

    Last month, Beck covered Neil Young’s “Old Man” for NBC’s Sunday Night Football as a tribute to quarterback Tom Brady. Young seemed to express his disapproval of the cover with a social media post that said, “Sponsored by nobody.”

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Tove Lo 2023 tour dates

Tove Lo Announces 2023 North American Tour

October 14, 2022

Billy Bragg Starbucks union strike

Billy Bragg Supports Striking Starbucks Union in Buffalo, Performs "Solidarity Forever": Watch

October 13, 2022

Blink 182 tickets tour 2023 2024 Tom DeLonge Mark Hoppus Travis Barker how to buy seats shows venue

How to Get Tickets to Blink-182's 2023 Reunion Tour

October 11, 2022

jid smino 2023 north american tour dates

JID Announces 2023 Co-Headlining Tour with Smino

October 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Beck Pulls Out of Arcade Fire's North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter