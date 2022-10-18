Menu
Belle and Sebastian Announce 2023 North American Tour

The new stretch follows runs in the UK, South America, and Europe

Belle and Sebastian, photo by Isola Crolla
October 18, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Belle and Sebastian have unveiled a 2023 run of North American tour dates in support of their latest album, A Bit of Previous.

    The trek adds 20 dates to the Scottish outfit’s schedule, which already includes previously-announced UK and South American legs in 2022. Following a European circuit in early 2023, Belle and Sebastian’s new stretch kicks off in Guadalajara, Mexico on April 24th. They’ll play Detroit, Toronto, Atlanta, and more before closing in Kalamazoo, Michigan on May 19th. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets for Belle and Sebastian’s North American tour will go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Belle and Sebastian’s live engagements have had a special feel thanks to their new LP, which featured the septet recording together in their hometown of Glasgow for the first time since 1999. Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Martin delved deeper into the development of the band’s eleventh album in an interview with Consequence in May.

    The band gave a sample of their latest live set in July with a characteristically whimsical performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk. The show’s abbreviated tracklist included the recent single “Unnecessary Drama” and several other cuts from A Bit of Previous as well as “Judy and the Dream of Horses” from 1996’s If You’re Feeling Sinister.

    Belle and Sebastian 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    11/09 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
    11/10 Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
    11/13 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall – Student’s Union
    11/14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
    11/15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
    11/17 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy Sheffield
    11/18 – Liverpool, UK @ Olympia
    11/19 – Hull UK @ Asylum, Hull University Union
    11/21 – Aberdeen, UK @ Beach Ballroom
    11/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
    11/24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall
    11/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
    11/27 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
    11/28 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
    11/29 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall Southampton
    11/30 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
    12/05 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Complejo Art Media
    12/07 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera
    12/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Audio
    12/10 – Rio De Janiero, BR @ Circo Voador
    12/12 – Montevideo, UY @ La Trastienda
    01/08 – Rennes, FR @ Le Mem
    01/10 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris
    01/11 – Utrech, NL @ Tivoli Grote Zaal
    01/13 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier
    01/14 ­– Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle
    01/16 – Gothenburg, SE @ Tradgarn
    01/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia
    01/18 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    01/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhagen Vega
    01/21 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
    01/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
    01/23 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra Limmathaus
    01/25 –Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ Co-op de Mai
    01/26 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
    04/24 – Guadalajara, MX @ Theatre Diana
    04/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Metropolitan Theatre
    04/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
    04/29 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    04/30 ­– Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre
    05/02 – Toronto, ON @ History
    05/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
    05/04 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    05/05 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
    05/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    05/08 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
    05/09 – Jersey City, NY @ White Eagle Hall
    05/10 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    05/13 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard at St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    05/14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
    05/15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing
    05/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    05/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    05/19 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery

