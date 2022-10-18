Belle and Sebastian Announce 2023 North American Tour

Belle and Sebastian have unveiled a 2023 run of North American tour dates in support of their latest album, A Bit of Previous.
The trek adds 20 dates to the Scottish outfit’s schedule, which already includes previously-announced UK and South American legs in 2022. Following a European circuit in early 2023, Belle and Sebastian’s new stretch kicks off in Guadalajara, Mexico on April 24th. They’ll play Detroit, Toronto, Atlanta, and more before closing in Kalamazoo, Michigan on May 19th. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets for Belle and Sebastian’s North American tour will go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Belle and Sebastian’s live engagements have had a special feel thanks to their new LP, which featured the septet recording together in their hometown of Glasgow for the first time since 1999. Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Martin delved deeper into the development of the band’s eleventh album in an interview with Consequence in May.
The band gave a sample of their latest live set in July with a characteristically whimsical performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk. The show’s abbreviated tracklist included the recent single “Unnecessary Drama” and several other cuts from A Bit of Previous as well as “Judy and the Dream of Horses” from 1996’s If You’re Feeling Sinister.
Belle and Sebastian 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
11/09 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
11/10 – Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
11/13 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall – Student’s Union
11/14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
11/15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
11/17 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy Sheffield
11/18 – Liverpool, UK @ Olympia
11/19 – Hull UK @ Asylum, Hull University Union
11/21 – Aberdeen, UK @ Beach Ballroom
11/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
11/24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall
11/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
11/27 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
11/28 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
11/29 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall Southampton
11/30 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
12/05 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Complejo Art Media
12/07 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera
12/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Audio
12/10 – Rio De Janiero, BR @ Circo Voador
12/12 – Montevideo, UY @ La Trastienda
01/08 – Rennes, FR @ Le Mem
01/10 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris
01/11 – Utrech, NL @ Tivoli Grote Zaal
01/13 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier
01/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle
01/16 – Gothenburg, SE @ Tradgarn
01/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia
01/18 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
01/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhagen Vega
01/21 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
01/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
01/23 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra Limmathaus
01/25 –Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ Co-op de Mai
01/26 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
04/24 – Guadalajara, MX @ Theatre Diana
04/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Metropolitan Theatre
04/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
04/29 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
04/30 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre
05/02 – Toronto, ON @ History
05/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
05/04 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
05/05 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
05/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
05/08 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
05/09 – Jersey City, NY @ White Eagle Hall
05/10 – Richmond, VA @ The National
05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
05/13 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard at St. Augustine Amphitheatre
05/14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
05/15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing
05/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
05/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/19 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery