Belle and Sebastian Announce 2023 North American Tour

Belle and Sebastian have unveiled a 2023 run of North American tour dates in support of their latest album, A Bit of Previous.

The trek adds 20 dates to the Scottish outfit’s schedule, which already includes previously-announced UK and South American legs in 2022. Following a European circuit in early 2023, Belle and Sebastian’s new stretch kicks off in Guadalajara, Mexico on April 24th. They’ll play Detroit, Toronto, Atlanta, and more before closing in Kalamazoo, Michigan on May 19th. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets for Belle and Sebastian’s North American tour will go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Belle and Sebastian’s live engagements have had a special feel thanks to their new LP, which featured the septet recording together in their hometown of Glasgow for the first time since 1999. Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Martin delved deeper into the development of the band’s eleventh album in an interview with Consequence in May.

The band gave a sample of their latest live set in July with a characteristically whimsical performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk. The show’s abbreviated tracklist included the recent single “Unnecessary Drama” and several other cuts from A Bit of Previous as well as “Judy and the Dream of Horses” from 1996’s If You’re Feeling Sinister.

Belle and Sebastian 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/09 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

11/10 – Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building

11/13 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall – Student’s Union

11/14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

11/15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

11/17 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy Sheffield

11/18 – Liverpool, UK @ Olympia

11/19 – Hull UK @ Asylum, Hull University Union

11/21 – Aberdeen, UK @ Beach Ballroom

11/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

11/24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall

11/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

11/27 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

11/28 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

11/29 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall Southampton

11/30 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

12/05 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Complejo Art Media

12/07 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera

12/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Audio

12/10 – Rio De Janiero, BR @ Circo Voador

12/12 – Montevideo, UY @ La Trastienda

01/08 – Rennes, FR @ Le Mem

01/10 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris

01/11 – Utrech, NL @ Tivoli Grote Zaal

01/13 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier

01/14 ­– Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle

01/16 – Gothenburg, SE @ Tradgarn

01/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia

01/18 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

01/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhagen Vega

01/21 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

01/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

01/23 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra Limmathaus

01/25 –Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ Co-op de Mai

01/26 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

04/24 – Guadalajara, MX @ Theatre Diana

04/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Metropolitan Theatre

04/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

04/29 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

04/30 ­– Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

05/02 – Toronto, ON @ History

05/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

05/04 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

05/05 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

05/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/08 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson

05/09 – Jersey City, NY @ White Eagle Hall

05/10 – Richmond, VA @ The National

05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/13 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05/14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

05/15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing

05/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/19 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery