Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc Is “Obviously” Queer, Says Rian Johnson

“Yes, he obviously is"

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
October 17, 2022 | 2:24pm ET

    Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig’s sleuth in Knives Out and its sequel, Glass Onionis “obviously” queer, writer and director Rian Johnson confirmed during a press conference at the London Film Festival.

    Via DeadlineGlass Onion shows Blanc cohabitating with another man. When asked during a Q&A if that meant Blanc was queer, Johnson responded, “Yes, he obviously is.”

    Blanc’s partner is reportedly played by a well-known British actor whose cameo is being kept a secret. But Johnson did say, “There’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

    As for Craig, he endorsed his character’s Kentucky-fried pride, saying, “No spoilers: who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

    Earlier this month, Netflix announced a change of course and said that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery would screen in theaters after all from November 23rd to 29th. “Personally, I’m thrilled that Netflix has made this deal for theatrical in November,” Johnson said. “I love people watching it at home. Though if people want see it in the theater, I want them to have the opportunity to — and to see it with a crowd.”  The film will then stream on Netflix beginning December 23rd.

    Glass Onion reportedly features several high-profile cameos, including posthumous appearances by Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim. If you’d like, you can revisit the film’s trailer and check out our feature on everything we know about the sequel.

