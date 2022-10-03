Menu
A “Perfect Little Sex Monster” Is Born in Big Mouth Season 6 Trailer: Watch

Season 6 debuts October 28th on Netflix

big mouth season 6 trailer watch adam levine steve-o tyler the creator
Big Mouth (Netflix)
October 3, 2022 | 12:35pm ET

    Families of all shapes, sizes, and genitals take center stage in the new trailer for Season 6 of Big Mouth. The animated comedy from Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett premieres October 28th on Netflix.

    The hairiest development teased in the new trailer is that hormone monster Maury gives birth to a baby. When asked if it’s a boy or a girl, he sneers, “Don’t impose your fascist cis human gender norms on this perfect little sex monster.” As for the more human characters, they welcome new family members into their lives, including a half-brother, three fathers, and a new (human) baby that takes all its parents’ attention.

    Season 6 features the guest voices of Adam Levine, Annaleigh Ashford, Amber Ruffin, Brian Tyree Henry, Chris O’Dowd (reprising his role as Flanny O’Lympic from the spinoff Human Resources), Cole Escola, Ed Helms, Ira Glass, Jeff Goldblum, Matt Rogers, Peter Capaldi, Steve-O, and Tyler, The Creator. Check out the trailer below.

