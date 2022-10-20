BIG|BRAVE Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “carvers, farriers and knaves”: Stream

Canadian post-metal trio BIG|BRAVE have announced a new album, nature morte (out February 24th), and shared the lead single “carvers, farriers and knaves.”

The new song marks the first new music from BIG|BRAVE since their 2021 collaborative LP with The Body (Leaving None but Small Birds). Self-described as one of the most “relentless and bracing pieces in the band’s oeuvre,” the epic opening track and lead single from the forthcoming LP is a seven-minute sonic journey that contains elements of drone, post-hardcore, doom, and even noise music.

nature morte was recorded “primarily live” over the span of a week at the Machines with Magnets studio alongside engineer/producer Seth Manchester. Per the press release, the album “tackles the folly of hope, the consequences of trauma, and often centers on the subjugation of femininity in all its pluralities.”

“It is violent and terrible,” states singer-guitarist Robin Wattie of the upcoming LP. “It is crushing and alarming. It is common and basic. It is catastrophic and disheartening.”

BIG|BRAVE’s new album nature morte can be pre-ordered on vinyl, CD, and digitally via Bandcamp. Below you can stream the lead single “carvers, farriers and knaves” and see the LP’s artwork and tracklist.

nature morte Artwork:



nature morte Tracklist:

01. carvers, farriers and knaves

02. the one who bornes a weary load

03. my hope renders me a fool

04. the fable of subjugation

05. a parable of the trusting

06. the ten of swords