Billie Eilish Announces Final 2022 Tour Dates

Billie Eilish has announced out her final tour dates of 2022.

Titled “Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore,” the mini residency will take place during back-to-back nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on December 15th and 16th.

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale (registration is ongoing) is set for Tuesday, October 25th at 10:00 a.m. PT, with a public on-sale following on Wednesday, October 26th via Ticketmaster.

As the title suggests, the shows serve as a celebration of Eilish’s recently wrapped “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.” It’s been another successful year for the singer, who followed up her blockbuster 2021 album Happier Than Ever with a surprise EP called Guitar Songs this past July. Earlier in 2022, Eilish performed at the Oscars and Grammys, picking up the award for Best Original Song at the former ceremony.

After headlining both weekends of Coachella this spring, Eilish will make her first-ever South American performances next year at Lollapalooza’s trio of Latin American festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brasil.

Billie Eilish 2022 Tour Dates:

12/15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/16 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum