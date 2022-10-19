Bishop Briggs and the Topo-Chico Tragedy of Bonnaroo ’19: The What Podcast Hive Five Clip

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

The gang of The What Podcast go to every Bonnaroo not just to catch the acts on stage, but interview them backstage. Of course, not all those meetings go as planned, as was the case when they chatted with Bishop Briggs in 2019.

On this week’s High Five Clip episode, Brad and Barry recall meeting with Briggs at her Roo trailer. Things were going great, until Brad decided to embarrass himself by trying to open a bottle of Topo-Chico. A few frat boy mishaps later, and the pair ended up being unceremoniously asked to leave — wet, embarrassed, and with a stupid story to tell.

Listen to the duo reminisce about their infamous Bishop Briggs interview above, or via the YouTube player below.

