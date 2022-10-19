Menu
Bishop Briggs and the Topo-Chico Tragedy of Bonnaroo '19: The What Podcast Hive Five Clip

How Brad and Barry's frat boy shenanigans got them kicked out of Briggs' trailer

what podcast bishop briggs topo chico bonnaroo
The What Podcast with Bishop Briggs, photo by Philip Cosores
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
October 19, 2022

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    The gang of The What Podcast go to every Bonnaroo not just to catch the acts on stage, but interview them backstage. Of course, not all those meetings go as planned, as was the case when they chatted with Bishop Briggs in 2019.

    Related Video

    On this week’s High Five Clip episode, Brad and Barry recall meeting with Briggs at her Roo trailer. Things were going great, until Brad decided to embarrass himself by trying to open a bottle of Topo-Chico. A few frat boy mishaps later, and the pair ended up being unceremoniously asked to leave — wet, embarrassed, and with a stupid story to tell.

    Listen to the duo reminisce about their infamous Bishop Briggs interview above, or via the YouTube player below.

    Remember to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts, and also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows. You can also snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop or using the buy-now button below.

