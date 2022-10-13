The DC Cinematic Universe has faced some serious shake-ups in 2022 alone. With the controversial state of its upcoming Flash film, the world has their critical eyes on their newest film set to release this October. DC’s Black Adam, like The Flash, is set to bring about a new era for the DCEU following the mixed bag that was Zack Snyder’s DCEU.

With his debut as Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson redefines what it means to be a hero while facing off against the Justice Society of America for the first time in live-action. DC’s Black Adam is a major turning point for the company, with its protagonist leaning further down the line of what is morally sound. While it isn’t uncommon for movies and TV to have morally gray and villainous protagonists, DC’s Black Adam seems to be one of the first superhero films to go down this route.

Here’s everything you need to know about DC’s Black Adam.

What is DC’s Black Adam?

Related Video

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, DC’s Black Adam follows the origin of one of DC’s greatest heroes and villains. Following a 5,000-year imprisonment for using his bestowed godly powers for vengeance, Teth Adam (Dwanye Johnson) emerges from the ancient ruins of Kahndaq as Black Adam, a legend born out of rage.

Advertisement

Now free in the modern world Black Adam seeks to deal out his own unique form of justice while clashing against the modern-day heroes within The Justice League of America, including Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge).

What Are Black Adam’s Comic Book Origins?

Black Adam originally debuted as a Shazam villain. Born in the ancient Egyptian city of Kahndaq, Teth Adam was selected by the wizard Shazam to become his successor and precursor to Billy Batson. Debuting as the Mighty Adam, Teth Adam sought to care and protect humanity. Unfortunately, despite his moral purity Teth Adam was corrupted by his powers, transforming him into the violent and tyrannical ruler named Black Adam.