Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Reveals New Suits and Villains: Watch

But who is that underneath the mask?

black panther wakanda forever trailer
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel)
Consequence Staff
October 3, 2022 | 9:34am ET

    We’re finally one step closer to returning to Wakanda: Marvel has unveiled the first full-length trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverThe preview arrives just under a month away from the sequel’s November 11th release, which comes four years after the smash original Black Panther.

    A first teaser for the film debuted at San Diego Comic-Con back in summer, but this new trailer gives us deeper looks at the cast. Amongst the returning characters are Shuri (Letitia Wright), Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Ayo (Florence Kasumba). All of them are in mourning over the loss of T’Challa (the late, great Chadwick Boseman), but the death of their king and Black Panther protector has apparently opened them up to outside aggressors — particularly the sunken city of Talocan (changed from the comics’ Atlantis to avoid Aquaman confusion).

    That brings the Talcon ruler Namor (Tenoch Huerta) to the surface — and the air, thanks to his winged feet — along with the fierce warrior Attuma (Alex Livinalli). Thankfully, the Wakandans have some new help in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) and, yes, a new Black Panther. While we get a few glimpses of the Ironheart armor, we only get one glory shot of the incoming Panther. It’s not shown who’s in the suit, but it’s clear there is a woman behind the mask (and all signs point to it being Wright).

    Take a look at the full Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer below. The movie premieres in theaters on November 11th with a 161-minute run time, making it the second longest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry after only Avengers: Endgame.

    Ahead of the release of Wakanda Forever, Marvel also shared a “prologue EP” produced by composer Ludwig Göransson. It features a cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “No Woman No Cry” by Nigerian artist Tems, plus songs by Ghanian artist Amaarae and Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan.

