Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

BLACKPINK Kick Off Massive “BORN PINK World Tour” in Dallas: Review and Setlist

The K-pop superstars are back in our area

Advertisement
blackpink concert review
BLACKPINK at the VMAs, photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
October 26, 2022 | 10:30am ET

    After two nights in Seoul, BLACKPINK kicked off the North American leg of their “BORN PINK World Tour” (grab tickets here) with a thunderous show at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Tuesday (October 25th).

    At the first of two shows in Dallas, the K-pop girl group’s impact could be clocked before you even entered the building. Fans were dressed in fashionable outfits reminiscent of the band’s signature style, and once inside the venue, merch lines wrapped around the halls. Attendees were then treated to the pre-show playlist of their dreams: BLACKPINK music videos were on repeat, each one met with cheers as if the band had performed them in person.

    When BLACKPINK (comprised of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa) went on at 8:11 p.m., the general admission section was only two-thirds full and several empty seats could be spotted before the lights went down. If you were going off of screams alone, however, you wouldn’t know otherwise.

    Advertisement

    BLACKPINK’s fans, or BLINKS, are intensely dedicated, and their energy filled the room at the American Airlines Center. There were several moments throughout the show where the band would engage in banter, engaging with both one another and the audience with comments about their love for Dallas and their excitement to be back on tour. These moments could barely be heard over the sound of cheers and fans begging for their favorite member to look their way.

    As for the music, BLACKPINK is known for energetic and bombastic electropop bangers, and their production design matched that energy. The show featured several costume changes, intricate choreography, a chorus of dancers and a full rock backing band that the girls thanked by name individually halfway through the set.

    Advertisement

    Fans were equipped with lightsticks shaped like hearts, pumping them to the beat of hits like “Kill This Love” and “Pink Venom,” and illuminating the stands with a pink glow. Multiple confetti firings and pyrotechnic moments throughout the night fortified the group’s reputation for having zero subtlety.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

When We Were Young 2022 Gallery

When We Were Young Festival Makes Nostalgic Debut with Paramore, My Chemical Romance and More: Photo Gallery

October 25, 2022

Iron Maiden New Jersey 2022 photos recap

Iron Maiden Bring the "Beast" to Newark, New Jersey: Recap, Photos + Video

October 24, 2022

ZZ Top Capitol Theatre Port Chester recap photos

ZZ Top Deliver a Sharp Show in Port Chester, New York: Recap + Photos

October 21, 2022

Paramore Tour 2022

5 Reasons You Need to See Paramore's 2022 Comeback Tour

October 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BLACKPINK Kick Off Massive “BORN PINK World Tour" in Dallas: Review and Setlist

Menu Shop Search Newsletter