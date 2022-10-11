Menu
Blink-182 and Green Day to Headline When We Were Young Fest 2023

The Offspring, Rise Against, 30 Seconds to Mars, and Sum 41 also set for second annual Vegas pop-punk fest

Green Day and Blink 182 backstage in 2002
Green Day and Blink-182, photo via Facebook
October 11, 2022 | 1:38pm ET

    Blink-182’s newly reunited classic lineup and Green Day are set to headline the 2023 installment of When We Were Young.

    The pop-punk festival will return to Las Vegas Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 21st, 2023. Other notable acts found on the lineup include The Offspring, Rise Against, 30 Seconds to Mars, Sum 41, Good Charlotte, Something Corporate (who will be playing their first-announced show in 13 years), All Time Low, Beach Bunny, Joyce Manor, The Front Bottoms, New Found Glory, Tigers Jaw, Turnover, Bowling for Soup, Less Than Jake, Thrice,Motion City Soundtrack, The Wrecks, Knuckle Puck, Kenny Hoopla, Magnolia Park, Yellowcard, Goldfinger, Plain White T’s, AJJ, and more.

    Fans can sign up for a ticket pre-sale set for Friday, October 14th at 10:00 a.m. PT. A general on-sale follows on Friday, October 14th at 2:00 p.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased here.

    The inaugural edition of When We Were Young takes place over later this month over two weekends — October 22nd, 23rd, and 29th — at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, with a lineup featuring My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, and more.

    Earlier today, Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker announced their first tour together in nearly a decade, with shows scheduled in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.

    When We Were Young Festival

