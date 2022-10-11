Menu
Blink-182, Drake, Billie Eilish & Rosalia to Headline Lollapalooza’s Latin American Festivals in 2023

Lil Nas X, Jane's Addiction, Tame Impala, and The 1975 will also head to Chile, Argentina, and Brasil next spring

Billie Eilish, Blink-182, and Drake to play Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brasil in 2023
Billie Eilish (Matty Vogel) / Blink-182 (K.C. Alfred) / Drake (artist)
October 11, 2022 | 9:36am ET

    A massive lineup led by Blink-182’s newly reunited classic lineup, Billie Eilish, Drake, Rosalía, Tame Impala, and Lil Nas X will headline Lollapalooza’s trio of Latin American festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brasil in 2023.

    Notably, these shows mark the first-ever South American performances for Billie Eilish and Blink-182, and the first time Drake has ever played in Argentina and Chile.

    Other notable acts include Jane’s Addiction, The 1975, Jamie xx, Kali Uchis, Tove Lo, Rise Against, Modest Mouse, 100 Gecs, Omar Apollo, Wallows, Fred Again…, Aurora, Conan Gray, Dominic Fuke, YUNGBLUD, Alain Johannes Trio, and more. Check out the lineup festivals for all three festivals below.

    Lollapalooza Chile goes down March 17th-19th at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos, while Lollapalooza Argentina takes place March 17th-19th at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. Lollapalooza Brasil occurs the following weekend — March 24th-26th — at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. Ticket information can be found at each festival’s respective website.

    Beyond its flagship event in Chicago and these Latin American festivals, Lollapalooza also stages events in Germany, France, and Sweden. It was also recently announced that the first-ever Lollapalooza India will take place in January 2023.

    Lollapalooza Chile 2023 lineup

    Lollapalooza Argentina 2023 lineup

    Lollapalooza 2023 Brasil lineup

