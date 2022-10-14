Menu
Blink-182 Return With Reunion Single “Edging”: Stream

The band's first song to feature Tom DeLonge in a decade

Blink-182 to reunite for 2023 tour
Blink-182, photo courtesy of band
October 14, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker are back together for the first time in nearly a decade. In addition to a mammoth world tour, the trio is also gearing up to release a new album, their first since 2011’s Neighborhoods . The lead single, “Edging,” is out today and can be streamed below.

    Beginning next year, Blink will embark on a world tour that hits North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand (grab tickets here). On the North American leg, they’ll be joined by hardcore titans Turnstile, and come next October, they’ll perform with the likes of Green Day and All Time Low at the second When We Were Young Festival.

    Beyond all that, Blink bassist Mark Hoppus has announced a memoir detailing his career and recent battle with cancer.

    As you enjoy the Blink-182 renaissance, check out our timeline of the band’s various lineup changes and our roundup of their 10 Best Songs.

Blink-182 Return With Reunion Single "Edging": Stream

