Blink-182 Return With Reunion Single “Edging”: Stream

Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker are back together for the first time in nearly a decade. In addition to a mammoth world tour, the trio is also gearing up to release a new album, their first since 2011’s Neighborhoods . The lead single, “Edging,” is out today and can be streamed below.

Beginning next year, Blink will embark on a world tour that hits North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand (grab tickets here). On the North American leg, they’ll be joined by hardcore titans Turnstile, and come next October, they’ll perform with the likes of Green Day and All Time Low at the second When We Were Young Festival.

Beyond all that, Blink bassist Mark Hoppus has announced a memoir detailing his career and recent battle with cancer.

