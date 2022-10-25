Menu
Blink-182 and Paramore to Headline New Jersey’s Inaugural Adjacent Music Festival

The full lineup also includes Jimmy Eat World, Turnstile, Bleachers, and more

Blink 182 and Paramore
Blink-182 and Paramore, photos courtesy of bands
October 25, 2022 | 8:03am ET

    Blink-182 and Paramore will hit the beach next year to headline the inaugural Adjacent Music Festival, a two-day event that takes place at Atlantic City Beach in New Jersey on May 27th and 28th, 2023.

    Comprising three stages across the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Adjacent Music Festival will also welcome Jimmy Eat World, Turnstile, Bleachers, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed and Cambria, Thursday, The Front Bottoms, IDLES, PUP, The Starting Line, and many more, tallying up to over 40 total artists.

    Two-day general admission and VIP passes will go on sale on Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Adjacent Festival’s website; travel packages are also available. Take a look at the fest’s full lineup poster below.

    It’s fitting that Blink-182 and Paramore would headline Adjacent, as both bands have had major comebacks this year: Newly reunited with original vocalist Tom DeLonge, Blink just shared their new single “Edging” ahead of a massive world tour (get tickets here). Paramore are on their first tour in four years as we speak, as they tease next February’s release of their next album This Is Why.(get tickets to remaining dates here).

    Adjacent Festival 2023 lineup

