Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker Reunite for World Tour and New Music

Blink-182 are getting back together for the kids: Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker are reuniting for their first tour together in nearly 10 years. What’s more, they’ve announced the release of a new single called “Edging,” set for release on October 14th.

The massive tour includes stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024. For the North American leg, Blink-182 will be joined by Turnstile. The trio is also set to headline Lollapalooza’s Latin American festivals in Argentina, Chile, and Brasil, as well as the return of When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas. Check out the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, October 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For North American audiences, a Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, October 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code PUMPKIN).

DeLonge departed Blink-182 in 2015, making way for Matt Skiba, who performed on the band’s two most recent albums: 2016’s California and 2019’s NINE. In the meantime, DeLonge has tended to his other band Angels & Airwaves and tried to prove aliens do exist; Barker has recorded with everyone from Avril Lavigne to Young Thug and tied the knot Kourtney Kardashian; Hoppus spent the better part of 2021 successfully battling lymphoma.

Oddly enough, the silver lining to Hoppus’ diagnosis is that it apparently prompted him and DeLonge to re-connect. Hoppus reflected on his cancer treatment in a recent interview with People, saying that the trio had spent some time together before his chemo began, and they were in “a really great place right now.” The bassist added: “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is… I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just damn glad to be here.”

Blink-182 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Tijuana, MX @ Imperial GNP

03/14 – Lima, PE @ Estadio San Marcos +

03/17-19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/17-19 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/21-22 – Asuncion, PY @ TBA

03/23-26 – Bogotá, CO @ Estereo Picnic

03/24-26 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes +

04/01-02 – Monterrey, MX @ TBA

05/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

05/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

05/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

05/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

05/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

05/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

05/20 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

05/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

05/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

05/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

05/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena *

05/27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

06/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium *

06/20 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

06/22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

06/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

06/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

06/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

06/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

06/30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

07/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

07/05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

07/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

07/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

07/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

07/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena *

07/13 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

07/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/02 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^

09/04 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena ^

09/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

09/08 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis ^

09/09 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena ^

09/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

09/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena ^

09/14 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

09/16 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

09/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena ^

09/19 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

09/20 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

10/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena ^

10/03 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre ^

10/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi ^

10/06 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena ^

10/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

10/09 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena ^

10/11 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

10/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^

10/15 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

02/09 – Perth, Western AU @ RAC Arena !

02/11 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre!

02/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena !

02/16 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena !

02/19 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre !

02/23 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena !

02/26 – Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena !

+ = w/ Wallows

* = w/ Turnstile

^ = w/ The Story So Far

! = w/ Rise Against