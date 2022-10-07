Menu
Randall Park Learns His Store Is “The Last One” in First Trailer for Blockbuster: Watch

Debuting November 3rd on Netflix

blockbuster trailer netflix randall park melissa fumero jb smoove watch stream
Blockbuster (Netflix)
October 7, 2022 | 12:30pm ET

    Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Blockbustera workplace sitcom about the last store in a once-mighty video rental empire.

    The preview opens with Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) learning that “seven more Blockbusters just closed. You’re officially the last one on earth.” Timmy has worked at Blockbuster since his teenage years, and he seems to live his life being kind and wishing everything would just rewind. “No one’s going anywhere,” he announces to his staff, “Because everything is under control.”

    His ragtag crew is made up of Eliza (Melissa Fumero), Connie (Olga Merediz), Carlos (Tyler Herrera), Hannah (Madeline Arthur), and Kala (Kamaia Fairburn). Never far from the action is strip mall owner Percy (J.B. Smoove), who serves Timmy an eviction notice. “I feel bad real bad about it,” he says. “That’s why I drew a sad face on it.”

    But with an almost toxically positive attitude, and the help of his friends (and perhaps more-than-friends, from the way he’s looking at Melissa), Timmy and the last Blockbuster just might make it. Blockbuster was created by Vanessa Ramos, (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and premieres November 3rd on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

    Blockbuster is based on the true story of a Bend, Oregon store that hung on after the retail empire collapsed. Netflix released a documentary about that store, The Last Blockbusterin 2020.

