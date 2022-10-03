For the first time ever, all three hosts in the history of Blue’s Clues have come together for the trailer to Blue’s Big City Adventure, the first feature-length movie in the beloved Nickelodeon series’ universe.

In the clip, current Blue’s Clues & You host Josh Dela Cruz and the titular pup hit Broadway, only to realize Josh forgot his “handy dandy notebook.” Their animated friends at home have the same realization, and head to New York to track down original host Steve Burns at his Blue Prints detective agency to help them find Josh. Naturally, Steve’s successor and fictional brother Joe (played by Donovan Patton) tags along.

Here’s the official description:

“When Josh gets the opportunity of a lifetime to audition for Rainbow Puppy’s Broadway musical, Josh and Blue skidoo to NYC for the very first time where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance, and following one’s dreams! The entire Blue’s Clues crew is reunited for this special movie musical event, with the beloved animated friends and all three hosts — Josh, Steve, and Joe — together for the first time in the Big Apple like fans have never seen them before!”

Advertisement

Related Video

Blue’s Big City Adventure begins streaming on Paramount+ on November 18th.

In September 2021, Steve Burns marked the 25th anniversary of Blue’s Clues by sharing a touching video. After Stephen Colbert teared up while watching the clip on The Late Show, Burns walked on stage to give the teary-eyed comedian a hug.