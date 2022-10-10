Menu
Consequence Staff
October 10, 2022 | 8:48am ET

    Monday, October 10th is World Mental Health Day, a global day of awareness designed to start conversations and mobilize around the topic of mental health. Championed by the World Health Organization, World Mental Health Day has become more important than ever as people around the world work to reduce biases surrounding discussions of mental well-being and grapple with challenges of living through times of unrest.

    It’s no secret that CBD is taking the wellness world by storm. The non-psychoactive cannabis compound has been widely popularized due to its calming effects and potential health benefits. Specifically, it has been studied as a potential treatment for chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia, and more.

    To coincide with World Mental Health Day and help you in your quest for self-care, Consequence Shop is offering a buy one, get one 25% off sale on our CBD products and select merchandise. This includes products in our Flower Lab collection, an organically grown and ethically harvested line of CBD products (including flower, gummies, and tinctures). Also included in the BOGO sale are products from our intergalactic collaboration with GWAR, the Good Times line from Rome and Duddy, and all our CBD accessories.

    That’s not all: We’ve also decided to add some of our favorite recent merchandise products to the sale, too. Explore our Radiate Positivity tees, summer apparel that never goes out of style, and some classic Consequence staples.

    Find everything on sale here, and take advantage of these markdowns before the sale ends on Saturday, October 15th.

