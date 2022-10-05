Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bonnaroo Co-Founder Ashley Capps Joins The What Podcast

A bonus episode revisiting our interview with the AC Entertainment head

ashley capps bonnaroo bonus episode what pod
Bonnaroo (photo by David Brendan Hall) and Ashley Capps (courtesy of AC Entertainment)
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
October 5, 2022 | 5:03pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

    This week’s The What Podcast is a special bonus episode revisiting an interview with the co-founder of Bonnaroo himself, Ashley Capps.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Brad and Barry were joined by the AC Entertainment head back in 2018. They discussed the impact Bonnaroo has had on the live music landscape, Paul McCartney’s headlining show in 2013, and more. Listen to the Bonnaroo’s Ashley Capps on The What above, or via the YouTube player below. You can also revisit the complete interview here.

    Don’t forget to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows. Also, check out our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop or get yours using the buy-now button below.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Around The Web

Latest Stories

wild rivers meeting bill murray the what podcast

The What Podcast: Meeting Bill Murray and Interviewing Wild Rivers

September 28, 2022

moon river festival 2022 rainout canceled memorial auditorium

The What Podcast on Saving Moon River: How the Festival Overcame a Sunday Rainout

September 21, 2022

mat kearney moon river festival the what podcast

The What Podcast: Mat Kearney Talks Cover Songs, His Career Journey, and More at Moon River Festival

September 14, 2022

bonnaroo demands the what podcast 2023 music midtown

The What Podcast Returns with Demands for Bonnaroo 2023

August 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bonnaroo Co-Founder Ashley Capps Joins The What Podcast

Menu Shop Search Newsletter