Bono Announces Book Tour

Bono will promote his upcoming memoir by embarking on a 14-city book tour this fall.

Kicking off at at Beacon Theatre on November 2nd, Bono’s “Stories of SURRENDER” tour will then make stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Berlin, Paris, Dublin, and Madrid. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time and will be available via Ticketmaster. Each ticket purchased comes with a copy of SURRENDER.

In a statement previewing the tour, Bono said: “I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience. In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

As the title suggests, SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story contains 40 chapters — each of which is named after a U2 song — as well as 40 original drawings created by Bono specifically for the memoir. In the book, he’ll take readers through the journey of his upbringing in Dublin, the sudden loss of his mother, and humanitarian work dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty, as well as his career fronting U2. The book is due out on November 1st and can be pre-ordered here.

Bono 2022 Tour Dates:

11/02 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Tix)

11/04 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre (Tix)

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall (Tix)

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre (Tix)

11/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (Tix)

11/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre (Tix)

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre (Tix)

11/16 – London, UK @ The London Palladium (Tix)

11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo (Tix)

11/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester (Tix)

11/21 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre (Tix)

11/23 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast (Tix)

11/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex (Tix)

11/28 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Coliseum