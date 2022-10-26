Menu
Bowl for Ronnie James Dio Fundraiser Returns with Tom Morello, Chuck Billy, and More

The celebrity bowling tournament is set for November 22nd at the Pinz Bowling Center in Ventura, California

bowl for ronnie 2022
Tom Morello (photo by Amy Harris), Bowl for Ronnie (courtesy of W3 PR), and Chuck Billy (photo by Raymond Ahner)
October 26, 2022 | 10:26am ET

    The Bowl for Ronnie fundraiser is set to return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, benefitting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

    The celebrity bowling tournament is set for November 22nd at the Pinz Bowling Center in Ventura, California. Bowling lane sponsorships and individual bowler tickets are now sold out, but a handful of spectator tickets are still available via Eventbrite.

    As with previous years, the tournament is hosted by SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk and will feature a host of famous musicians and rock personalities competing against one another in the bowling lanes. Among the participants will be Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Chuck Billy (Testament), Lita Ford, Tracii Guns (LA Guns), Tim “Ripper” Owens (ex-Judas Priest), and many more.

    Additionally, Trunk will once again captain a team of celebrity bowlers he is personally assembling, and an open spot on his roster will be auctioned off to the highest bidder on eBay in the coming weeks. The evening will also feature food, a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia, and plenty of bowling. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. PT with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities, and their guests.

    All net proceeds from the event will go to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, which is now in its 12th year of raising awareness and funding for cancer research. The legendary metal singer passed away in 2010 from pancreatic cancer.

    Below you can view a poster for the Bowl for Ronnie event.

    bowl for ronnie 2022

