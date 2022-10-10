Menu
Bring Me the Horizon on Next Chapter of Post Human, Emo Sounds, and Self-Acceptance

Oliver Sykes and Matt Nicholls preview their next album and latest single “Strangers”

Consequence Staff
October 10, 2022 | 12:41pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Oliver Sykes and Matt Nicholls of Bring Me the Horizon join Kyle Meredith backstage at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky to talk about the upcoming second chapter of their Post Human series.

    Sykes analyzes the choice to do a long album run in what can seem like a singles-based world, as well as directing this latest set toward a more emo and post-hardcore sound, while Nicholls talks about having to learn different drum styles with each new release. Sykes also discusses the bigger story being told and how it looks at recovery, human evolution, and self-acceptance.

    BMTH are currently on tour with Knocked Loose, grandson, siiickbrain, and you can get tickets here. For more live music, you can also check out our complete list of must-see fall tours.

    Listen to Bring Me the Horizon talk their Post Human series and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Remember to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

