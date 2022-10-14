Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen Unveils Cover of Commodores’ “Nightshift”: Stream

From his upcoming soul and R&B covers album, Only the Strong Survive

Bruce Springsteen Commodores cover Nightshift new song stream
Bruce Springsteen’s “Nightshift” video (via YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 14, 2022 | 10:48am ET

    Bruce Springsteen has shared his take on “Nightshift” by Commodores, a track from his upcoming soul and R&B covers album, Only the Strong Survive, along with an accompanying performance video directed by Thom Zimny.

    Recorded early on in the project’s creation, Springsteen’s version of “Nightshift” inspired The Boss, producer Ron Aniello, and engineer Rob Lebret to nickname themselves “The Nightshift” while working toward finishing the album. Springsteen recorded Only the Strong Survive with a full band featuring The E Street Horns and full string arrangements by Rob Mathes, along with backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton.

    The original version of “Nightshift” appears on Commodores’ 1985 album of the same name, and was recorded as a tribute to the group’s close friends Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson, both of whom died in 1984. Imagining both singers living in the afterlife, it was Commodores’ first hit after Lionel Richie left the group, peaking at No. 3 on the Hot 100. It also won a Grammy for Best Vocal R&B Performance by a Duo/Group.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Stream Bruce Springsteen’s cover of Commodores’ “Nightshift,” followed by the original below.

    Only the Strong Survive is out on November 11th. Along with covers of songs by The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, and Diana Ross and the Supremes, it includes Springsteen’s version of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which he shared while announcing the album in September. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Springsteen is headed out on a reunion tour with The E Street Band in 2023. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

neil young harvest 50th anniversary reissue

Neil Young Announces Harvest 50th Anniversary Reissue, Shares Live Version of "Heart of Gold": Stream

October 14, 2022

betty who big album breakdown

Betty Who Breaks Down New Album BIG! Track by Track: Exclusive

October 14, 2022

Zella Day sunday in heaven

Zella Day Breaks Down Sophomore Album Sunday In Heaven Track By Track: Exclusive

October 14, 2022

Peter Gabriel and Leonard Cohen

Peter Gabriel Covers Leonard Cohen's "Here It Is": Stream

October 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bruce Springsteen Unveils Cover of Commodores' "Nightshift": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter