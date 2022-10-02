Menu
Bruce Springsteen Crashes The Killers’ Concert at Madison Square Garden: Watch

The Boss sat in for "Badlands, "Born to Run," "A Dustland Fairytale"

The Killers and Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen and The Killers, photo via YouTube
October 2, 2022 | 12:25am ET

    The Killers“Imploding the Mirage Tour” touched down on Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, and the band received a guest assist from Bruce Springsteen.

    Springsteen and fellow E Street Band member Jake Clemons appeared during the encore, sitting in for performances of “Badlands” and “Born to Run,” as well as The Killers’ own “A Dustland Fairytale.”

    The Killers’ Brandon Flowers introduced Springsteen by saying: “Everybody gets a little nervous when their boss shows up for work, right? I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but me and my friends have been sweating bullets up here all night, because The Boss is here. Ladies and gentlemen, Bruce Springsteen.”

    Earlier this week, Springsteen announced his new album, Only the Strong Survive. Next year, he’ll reunite with The E Street Band for a world tour. Grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

    The Killers are amidst the final stretch of their “Imploding the Mirage Tour”; get tickets here.

Bruce Springsteen Crashes The Killers' Concert at Madison Square Garden: Watch

