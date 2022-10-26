Menu
Bryan Adams on So Happy It Hurts, John Cleese, and Re-Recording His Classics

The multi-platinum songwriter also talks Pretty Woman: The Musical and his photography

kyle meredith with bryan adams so happy it hurts pretty woman
Kyle Meredith with Bryan Adams, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
October 26, 2022 | 11:11am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Bryan Adams calls up Kyle Meredith to talk about the four albums that he’s released this year, including the latest LP So Happy It Hurts, his own recordings of songs from Pretty Woman: The Musical, and re-recordings his hits with Classics I and II.

    The multi-platinum songwriter discusses how making the music for Pretty Woman: The Musical affected his songwriting for this new album, getting John Cleese to make a cameo on the record, and why he took inspiration from Taylor Swift to reclaim his hits. He also touches on how he was able to replicate his ’80s and ’90s sounds.

    Adams also takes us back to 1997 with his MTV Unplugged LP and talks about his success as a photographer — covering everyone from Iggy Pop to St. Vincent — and how the white backgrounds on his album covers have become iconic.

    Listen to Bryan Adams talk So Happy It Hurts and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above. As always, like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

