Bryan Adams calls up Kyle Meredith to talk about the four albums that he’s released this year, including the latest LP So Happy It Hurts, his own recordings of songs from Pretty Woman: The Musical, and re-recordings his hits with Classics I and II.

The multi-platinum songwriter discusses how making the music for Pretty Woman: The Musical affected his songwriting for this new album, getting John Cleese to make a cameo on the record, and why he took inspiration from Taylor Swift to reclaim his hits. He also touches on how he was able to replicate his ’80s and ’90s sounds.

Adams also takes us back to 1997 with his MTV Unplugged LP and talks about his success as a photographer — covering everyone from Iggy Pop to St. Vincent — and how the white backgrounds on his album covers have become iconic.

Listen to Bryan Adams talk So Happy It Hurts and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above. As always, like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.