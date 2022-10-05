Angel Deradoorian, Nick Zinner, Greg Fox Cover Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave”: Stream

Angel Deradoorian, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner, Interpol’s Brad Truax, drummer extraordinaire Greg Fox, and Ocrilim’s Mick Barr — a.k.a. the Black Sabbath tribute band BSCBR — have announced their second release, the 7-inch BSCBR: Master of Rehearsal Vol 2. The supergroup’s follow-up to their 2020 debut is out on October 28th via Famous Class, and as a preview, they’ve today shared their cover of “Children of the Grave.”

BSCBR (short for Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal) first emerged during a residency in Berlin, when Deradoorian, Zinner, and Fox first met and bonded over performing Sabbath material together. After returning to their home base in New York, the trio recruited Truax and Barr and played enough live shows to accrue a following. They put out their first proper release in the height of the pandemic with their covers of “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots,” but even two years later, they’re still eager to keep the devilish fun rolling. Pre-orders for BSCBR: Master of Rehearsal Vol 2 are ongoing.

Grounded by Fox’s pummeling drums and Zinner and Barr’s thrashing guitars, BSCBR’s rendition of “Children of the Grave” stays faithful to the original 1971 version. While a former Dirty Projectors member might not be the first person you think of to take on a metal classic, Deradoorian’s vocals suit the track well, respectfully paying homage to an all-time great. Listen to BSBCR’s version of “Children of the Grave” below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork for BSCBR: Master of Rehearsal Vol 2.

Speaking of Black Sabbath and tributes, the metal band’s bassist Geezer Butler recently teamed up with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, ex-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach, and Foo Fighters for performances of Sabbath classics “Supernaut” and “Paranoid” at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles. Revisit our essay commemorating the 50th anniversary of Sabbath’s Vol. 4 here.

BSCBR: Master of Rehearsal Vol 2 Artwork: