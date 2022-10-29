BTS’ Jin Performs “The Astronaut” with Coldplay in Buenos Aires: Watch

Jin of BTS recently shared “The Astronaut,” his debut solo single that he co-wrote with Coldplay, and now, the artists have teamed up to perform the song live for the first time. Watch the clip below.

Coldplay are in the midst of their “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” and Jin joined them on stage in Buenos Aires on Friday, October 28th to run through “The Astronaut.” In the professionally shot live video (directed by Paul Dugdale), fireworks go off above the stadium as the artists perform the soft ballad. “There is no one else/ I feel this way I’ve never felt,” Jin and Chris Martin sing.

Jin is the second member of BTS, following j-hope, to strike out on their own during the boy band’s “second chapter.” Jin called “The Astronaut” “a gift for the fans” during the group’s time away from the band. The track marks the second collaboration between members of the K-pop group and Coldplay; last year, the artists teamed up for “My Universe.”

Coldplay will play one more show at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires tonight (October 29th) before taking a break until 2023, when their “Music of Spheres World Tour” picks up in the UK and Europe.