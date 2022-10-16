BTS Say They’ll Perform Until They’re “70 Years Old,” Jin Announces Solo Project

BTS gave their first live performance together since announcing their “second chapter” (not hiatus) at the group’s “Yet to Come” concert in Busan, South Korea on Saturday. While the K-pop septet’s long-awaited reunion was momentous in itself, the event also broke the news that Jin will be releasing a solo project.

The “Yet to Come” concert at Busan’s Asiad Stadium was a free event hosted by the group in an effort to bring awareness to the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Packed with 55,000 attendees, the performance was also livestreamed via Weverse. Featuring the full lineup of Jin, Suga, j-hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the performance lasted two hours and shed more light on the boy band’s status as they explore solo work.

According to Billboard, Jimin sent encouragement out to ARMY about BTS’ collective future, saying, “Although it’s so sad that the concert is ending already, it’s not like we only have today. We will continue for 30 years… and even perform when we are 70 years old.”

Advertisement

Related Video

J-hope reached out to fans directly during their closing remarks, telling them that “I think we’re in a phase where we need your trust,” to which RM added, “All seven members have the same thoughts. We will continue to make and perform music if you give us your trust like Jimin said.”

Though the night was largely centered on the group’s togetherness, it also hosted the bombshell reveal that Jin will be the latest BTS star to pursue a solo career. “I got the opportunity to work with someone I like, so a single will come out soon,” he shared. He’s previously released the solo singles “Tonight” and “Abyss.”

Jin follows J-hope, who released a solo project called Jack in the Box back in July. The singer spoke with Consequence before his album launch, and later delivered his debut live solo performance at Lollapalooza as the the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major American music festival.

Advertisement

BTS released the anthology album PROOF in June. Meanwhile, their 2020 LP, BE, was included on our Favorite Pop Albums of the Last 15 Years list for Consequence’s 15th anniversary. Their concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA, which captured the group’s November 2021 performance at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium, premiered in September via Disney+. It was the one of three projects announced to be released on the streamer featuring the band and its individual members.

Setlist:

MIC Drop

Run BTS (Live debut)

RUN

Save Me

00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

Butterfly (Prologue Mix)

UGH!

Cypher Pt.3: Killer

Dynamite

Boy With Luv

Butter

Ma City

Dope

Fire

IDOL

Epilogue: Young Forever

For Youth

Encore:

Spring Day

Happy Birthday to You (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover)

Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)