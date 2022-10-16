Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

BTS Say They’ll Perform Until They’re “70 Years Old,” Jin Announces Solo Project

The septet hosted a free live event in Busan on Saturday

Advertisement
BTS at the Grammys
BTS at the Grammys, photo via Getty
October 16, 2022 | 5:40pm ET

    BTS gave their first live performance together since announcing their “second chapter” (not hiatus) at the group’s “Yet to Come” concert in Busan, South Korea on Saturday. While the K-pop septet’s long-awaited reunion was momentous in itself, the event also broke the news that Jin will be releasing a solo project.

    The “Yet to Come” concert at Busan’s Asiad Stadium was a free event hosted by the group in an effort to bring awareness to the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Packed with 55,000 attendees, the performance was also livestreamed via Weverse. Featuring the full lineup of Jin, Suga, j-hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the performance lasted two hours and shed more light on the boy band’s status as they explore solo work.

    According to Billboard, Jimin sent encouragement out to ARMY about BTS’ collective future, saying, “Although it’s so sad that the concert is ending already, it’s not like we only have today. We will continue for 30 years… and even perform when we are 70 years old.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    J-hope reached out to fans directly during their closing remarks, telling them that “I think we’re in a phase where we need your trust,” to which RM added, “All seven members have the same thoughts. We will continue to make and perform music if you give us your trust like Jimin said.”

    Though the night was largely centered on the group’s togetherness, it also hosted the bombshell reveal that Jin will be the latest BTS star to pursue a solo career. “I got the opportunity to work with someone I like, so a single will come out soon,” he shared. He’s previously released the solo singles “Tonight” and “Abyss.”

    Jin follows J-hope, who released a solo project called Jack in the Box back in July. The singer spoke with Consequence before his album launch, and later delivered his debut live solo performance at Lollapalooza as the the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major American music festival.

    Advertisement

    BTS released the anthology album PROOF in June. Meanwhile, their 2020 LP, BE, was included on our Favorite Pop Albums of the Last 15 Years list for Consequences 15th anniversary. Their concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA, which captured the group’s November 2021 performance at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium, premiered in September via Disney+. It was the one of three projects announced to be released on the streamer featuring the band and its individual members.

    Setlist:
    MIC Drop
    Run BTS (Live debut)
    RUN
    Save Me
    00:00 (Zero O’Clock)
    Butterfly (Prologue Mix)
    UGH!
    Cypher Pt.3: Killer
    Dynamite
    Boy With Luv
    Butter
    Ma City
    Dope
    Fire
    IDOL
    Epilogue: Young Forever
    For Youth

    Encore:
    Spring Day
    Happy Birthday to You (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover)
    Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

George Floyd's Family Considering Lawsuit Against Kanye West for Defamation

George Floyd's Family Considering Lawsuit Against Kanye West for Defamation

October 16, 2022

Inhaler tickets 2023 tour how to buy seats shows venue dates arctic monkeys 2022 harry styles

How to Get Tickets to Inhaler's 2023 Tour

October 16, 2022

kanye west history of antisemitism timeline

A Timeline of Kanye West's Antisemitism

October 16, 2022

megan thee stallion home broke into

Megan Thee Stallion's LA Home Burglarized As She Prepares to Host on SNL

October 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BTS Say They'll Perform Until They're "70 Years Old," Jin Announces Solo Project

Menu Shop Search Newsletter