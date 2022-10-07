Bush’s Gavin Rossdale on Heavy Sounds, Religious Iconography, and Constantine 2

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Gavin Rossdale catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Art of Survival and why it ended up being one of Bush’s heaviest albums.

The songwriter talks Coldplay, The Mars Volta, and Leonard Cohen, as well as his love of using religious iconography in his lyrics (and how it pissed off Gwen Stefani). Elsewhere, Rossdale also touches on being a reader of Christopher Hitchens and Richard Dawkins, his hopes of being in the just-announced Constantine 2, and why he says that Nicholas Cage is “the best actor in the world.”

Listen to Bush's Gavin Rossdale talk The Art of Survival and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.

For more from Rossdale, check out his appearance on the new season of the music history podcast The Opus, which centers this season of Alice in Chains’ classic Dirt.