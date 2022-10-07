Menu
Bush’s Gavin Rossdale on Heavy Sounds, Religious Iconography, and Constantine 2

The frontman takes us through The Art of Survival and his appreciation of all things Nick Cage

kyle meredith with bush gavin rossdale
Kyle Meredith With Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
October 7, 2022 | 12:07pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Gavin Rossdale catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Art of Survival and why it ended up being one of Bush’s heaviest albums.

    The songwriter talks Coldplay, The Mars Volta, and Leonard Cohen, as well as his love of using religious iconography in his lyrics (and how it pissed off Gwen Stefani). Elsewhere, Rossdale also touches on being a reader of Christopher Hitchens and Richard Dawkins, his hopes of being in the just-announced Constantine 2, and why he says that Nicholas Cage is “the best actor in the world.”

    Listen to Bush’s Gavin Rossdale talk The Art of Survival and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Remember to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    For more from Rossdale, check out his appearance on the new season of the music history podcast The Opus, which centers this season of Alice in Chains’ classic Dirt.

