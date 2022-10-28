Busta Rhymes has linked up with the legendary Big Daddy Kane and Buffalo spitter Conway the Machine for his new single, “Slap.”

Produced by Queensbridge icon Marley Marl, “Slap” feels like an old school freestyle session as each rapper demands respect for their accomplishments. After shouting out the late Biz Markie and PnB Rock, Busta pops off with a fiery verse announcing his return.

Conway the Machine picks up the mic with a verse boasting about his impact with lines like, “Hall of Fame and we’re just analyzin’ my old stats/ Glidin’ on those tracks, my catalog in its entirety all slap,” before Big Daddy Kane shuts down the track. Decades after helping to define the sound of hip-hop, the New York MC shares some wisdom for up-and-comers while proving he still has something left in the tank.

Busta’s last album was 2020’s star-studded Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which he followed with the 25th anniversary deluxe edition of The Coming. Meanwhile, Big Daddy Kane teamed up with fellow New York veteran Kool G Rap on “Fly Till I Die” in August.

As for Conway, he’s lived up to his moniker by putting out three projects this year: a mixtape titled Greetings Earthlings, What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed with Big Ghost Ltd, and his long-delayed Shady Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes.