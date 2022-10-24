Cabinet of Curiosities: Everything We Know About Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix Anthology Series

Master of horror and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro will provide fans with another installment of scares with his upcoming project, Cabinet of Curiosities. One of two projects the director is developing with Netflix this fall (the other being the buzzy Pinocchio, set to premiere on the service this December), del Toro serves as executive producer and co-showrunner for the new anthology series.

As one of the genre’s modern icons, del Toro’s talent as a writer and director for horror has been evident through films, television, and video games. From Pan’s Labyrinth and Hellboy to more sci-fi-oriented ventures like Pacific Rim and the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water, del Toro’s vision for otherworldly tales is unmatched. His legacy is one that goes beyond horror, but Cabinet of Curiosities promises to confirm his ability to spook the viewer to their core.

Here’s everything we know about del Toro’s next project. You can find our review here.

What Is Cabinet of Curiosities?

Inspired by anthology works of the past such as The Twilight Zone, Cabinet of Curiosities will take place over four nights, with each night featuring two new episodes. With eight stories in total, each episode will have a different tone and subject matter, as well as a unique cast and crew hand-picked by del Toro himself.

Advertisement

Del Toro will host the special as creator and executive producer, and he is also joined by J. Miles Dale, Gary Ungar, and Regina Corrado as executive producers. Dale, who worked with del Toro on The Shape of Water, is the co-showrunner.