Rapper Chucky Chuck Blasts Crowd with Cannabis Cannon: “Fuck a Fog Machine”

Chucky Chuck’s set at Kushstock was more lit than most, as the rapper blanketed his audience with a [checks notes, updates Christmas list] custom cannabis cannon.

“Fuck a fog machine,” Chuck posted on Instagram on October 9th. He also shared footage of the billowing blasts that overtook the 21+ crowd in Adelanto, California, as he rapped his 2019 track, “Smoke That.”

The cannons were created by ES Smokebusters out of leaf blowers and cooking pot strainers. The contraptions were then piled up with enough of the sticky icky to earn years of jail time in several states, and once loaded, were lit on fire by enormous blowtorches. The company showed their cannons being assembled in their Instagram stories, and wow, California has rarely looked so green.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Nothing but vibes all day mad love @kushstockcali @kushed_out_818 @garage_powder @donutz4dollarz @mikeceo1 @bvrbiexx everyone that rocked with me, performed, vended, or just came to have a good time shut out to everybody involved!” Chucky Chuck wrote. Check out the smoke-filled performance below.