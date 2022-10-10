Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rapper Chucky Chuck Blasts Crowd with Cannabis Cannon: “Fuck a Fog Machine”

The 21+ crowd at Kushstock was in for a surprise

chucky chuck cannabis cannon fog machine kushtock festival
Chucky Chuck, image via Instagram/@chuckychuckdgaf
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 10, 2022 | 3:12pm ET

    Chucky Chuck’s set at Kushstock was more lit than most, as the rapper blanketed his audience with a [checks notes, updates Christmas list] custom cannabis cannon.

    “Fuck a fog machine,” Chuck posted on Instagram on October 9th. He also shared footage of the billowing blasts that overtook the 21+ crowd in Adelanto, California, as he rapped his 2019 track, “Smoke That.”

    The cannons were created by ES Smokebusters out of leaf blowers and cooking pot strainers. The contraptions were then piled up with enough of the sticky icky to earn years of jail time in several states, and once loaded, were lit on fire by enormous blowtorches. The company showed their cannons being assembled in their Instagram stories, and wow, California has rarely looked so green.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Nothing but vibes all day mad love @kushstockcali @kushed_out_818 @garage_powder @donutz4dollarz @mikeceo1 @bvrbiexx everyone that rocked with me, performed, vended, or just came to have a good time shut out to everybody involved!” Chucky Chuck wrote. Check out the smoke-filled performance below.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Journey with Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Joins Journey Onstage for Mashup of "Wheel in the Sky" and "Enter Sandman": Watch

October 10, 2022

Iron Maiden tickets how to buy seats future past 2023 tour dates shows live uk europe

How to Get Tickets to Iron Maiden's 2023 "Future Past Tour"

October 10, 2022

Robert Glasper Mac Miller therapy pt 2 new song stream

Robert Glasper's New Song "Therapy pt. 2" Features a Freewheeling Mac Miller: Stream

October 10, 2022

Kanye West Tried to Intimidate Adidas Executives by Showing Them Porn

Kanye West Tried to Intimidate Adidas Executives by Showing Them Porn

October 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rapper Chucky Chuck Blasts Crowd with Cannabis Cannon: "Fuck a Fog Machine"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter