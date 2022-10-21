Carly Rae Jepsen Premieres New Album The Loneliest Time: Stream

Carly Rae Jepsen has returned with The Loneliest Time, her first album since 2019’s Dedicated. Listen to the project below via Apple Music and Spotify.
The Loneliest Time is said to be Jepsen’s “most introspective body of work to date,” but as its TikTok famous disco title track — as well as single “Beach House” and Song of the Week “Talking to Yourself” — shows, the record is still as infectious and bubbly as ever.
Tavish Crowe, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, Alex Hope, and Rostam Batmanglij all appear on the project, while Jepsen duets with Rufus Wainwright on the album’s title track.
Jepsen is in the midst of a North American tour with support from Empress Of, and tickets are on sale now over at Ticketmaster.
The Loneliest Time Artwork:
The Loneliest Time Tracklist:
01. Surrender My Heart
02. Joshua Tree
03. Talking to Yourself
04. Far Away
05. Sideways
06. Beach House
07. Bends
08. Western Wind
09. So Nice
10. Bad Thing Twice
11. Shooting Star
12. Go Find Yourself or Whatever
13. The Loneliest Time (feat. Rufus Wainwright)