Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Carly Rae Jepsen Premieres New Album The Loneliest Time: Stream

Following 2019's Dedicated

Advertisement
carly rae jepsen the loneliest time
Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Jasmine Safaeian
October 21, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Carly Rae Jepsen has returned with The Loneliest Timeher first album since 2019’s DedicatedListen to the project below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    The Loneliest Time is said to be Jepsen’s “most introspective body of work to date,” but as its TikTok famous disco title track — as well as single “Beach House” and Song of the Week “Talking to Yourself” — shows, the record is still as infectious and bubbly as ever.

    Tavish Crowe, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, Alex Hope, and Rostam Batmanglij all appear on the project, while Jepsen duets with Rufus Wainwright on the album’s title track.

    Advertisement

    Jepsen is in the midst of a North American tour with support from Empress Of, and tickets are on sale now over at Ticketmaster.

    The Loneliest Time Artwork:

    carly rae jepsen the loneliest time announces new album pop music news artwork cover pre order

    The Loneliest Time Tracklist:
    01. Surrender My Heart
    02. Joshua Tree
    03. Talking to Yourself
    04. Far Away
    05. Sideways
    06. Beach House
    07. Bends
    08. Western Wind
    09. So Nice
    10. Bad Thing Twice
    11. Shooting Star
    12. Go Find Yourself or Whatever
    13. The Loneliest Time (feat. Rufus Wainwright)

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

taylor swift midnights stream

Taylor Swift Unveil New Album Midnights: Stream

October 21, 2022

arctic monkeys the car stream

Arctic Monkeys Return With New Album The Car: Stream

October 21, 2022

rome and duddy cannabis tree origins

Rome and Duddy Share Origins of New Single "Cannabis Tree": Exclusive

October 20, 2022

flying lotus ozzys dungeon soundtrack score electronic music tv horror shudder v/h/s/99 stream listen

Flying Lotus Shares Soundtrack to V/H/S/99 Segment "Ozzy's Dungeon": Stream

October 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Carly Rae Jepsen Premieres New Album The Loneliest Time: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter