Caroline Polachek Rides Away into “Sunset” on New Single: Stream

After previewing the song throughout live performances over the past year, Caroline Polachek has officially released her new single, “Sunset.”

Co-produced by Sega Bodega and Polachek, the track is layered with strumming guitar and hand claps as Polachek sings of all-encompassing love with lyrics like, “Your patience is a magic kind of medicine/ ‘Cause every spiral brings me/ Back into your arms again.”

Polachek and Matt Copson co-directed the music video, which was shot on location in Barcelona and features the singer strolling through the streets and enjoying all the city has to offer until the sun goes down. Watch the clip below.

Earlier this month, Polachek released an aria she wrote for Oliver Leith’s opera Last Days, an adaptation of Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film dramatizing the end of Kurt Cobain’s life. Titled “Non Voglio Mai Veder Il Sole Tramontare” (Italian for “I Never Want to See the Sun Go Down”), it was produced by her frequent collaborator Danny L Harle.

In February, Polachek shared her single “Billions” ahead of a collaboration with Flume called “Sirens” and an appearance on the compilation album PC Music Volume 3. In November, Polachek will play all three dates of Primavera Sound in South America before embarking on her rescheduled tour of the UK and Europe in February. See the full schedule below, and grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

Caroline Polachek 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/06 – São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound Sao Paolo

11/12 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound Argentina

11/13 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Chile

02/10 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

02/11 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students’ Union

02/12 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

02/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

02/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

02/16 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

02/18 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

02/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

02/22 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt

02/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

02/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

02/25 – Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine

02/27 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix