Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Caroline Polachek Rides Away into “Sunset” on New Single: Stream

A staple of her live performances over the past year

Advertisement
Caroline Polachek Sunset new song stream
Caroline Polachek, photo by Ben Kaye
Follow
October 17, 2022 | 1:01pm ET

    After previewing the song throughout live performances over the past year, Caroline Polachek has officially released her new single, “Sunset.”

    Co-produced by Sega Bodega and Polachek, the track is layered with strumming guitar and hand claps as Polachek sings of all-encompassing love with lyrics like, “Your patience is a magic kind of medicine/ ‘Cause every spiral brings me/ Back into your arms again.”

    Polachek and Matt Copson co-directed the music video, which was shot on location in Barcelona and features the singer strolling through the streets and enjoying all the city has to offer until the sun goes down. Watch the clip below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this month, Polachek released an aria she wrote for Oliver Leith’s opera Last Days, an adaptation of Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film dramatizing the end of Kurt Cobain’s life. Titled “Non Voglio Mai Veder Il Sole Tramontare” (Italian for “I Never Want to See the Sun Go Down”), it was produced by her frequent collaborator Danny L Harle.

    In February, Polachek shared her single “Billions” ahead of a collaboration with Flume called “Sirens” and an appearance on the compilation album PC Music Volume 3. In November, Polachek will play all three dates of Primavera Sound in South America before embarking on her rescheduled tour of the UK and Europe in February. See the full schedule below, and grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

    Caroline Polachek 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    11/06 – São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound Sao Paolo
    11/12 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound Argentina
    11/13 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Chile
    02/10 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK
    02/11 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students’ Union
    02/12 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford
    02/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    02/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    02/16 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
    02/18 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    02/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    02/22 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt
    02/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
    02/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    02/25 – Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine
    02/27 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

king gizzard and the lizard wizard hate dancin new song stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Realize They Don't Really "Hate Dancin'" on New Single: Stream

October 17, 2022

pj harvey tim phillips bad sisters ost stream

PJ Harvey and Tim Phillips Unveil Bad Sisters Original Series Soundtrack: Stream

October 14, 2022

neil young harvest 50th anniversary reissue

Neil Young Announces Harvest 50th Anniversary Reissue, Shares Live Version of "Heart of Gold": Stream

October 14, 2022

Bruce Springsteen Commodores cover Nightshift new song stream

Bruce Springsteen Unveils Cover of Commodores' "Nightshift": Stream

October 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Caroline Polachek Rides Away into "Sunset" on New Single: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter