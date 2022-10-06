Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry Wrestle with Trauma in New Trailer for Causeway: Watch

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and Emmy winner Brian Tyree Henry struggle to find words for their trauma in the new trailer for Causeway.

The cinematic debut of theater director Lila Neugebauer comes from A24 and will bow in theaters and on Apple TV+ on November 4th. Lawrence stars as Lynsey, a veteran who suffered a brain injury in Afghanistan. As she works on relearning basic skills, her car breaks down, and she makes a surprising connection with mechanic James (Henry), who has some issues of his own.

The trailer opens with the pair sitting on a park bench at night. “Hey, you good?” he asks. She nods and quickly looks away, the truth written on her face. The whole preview goes on like this: hushed silences and banal words, while the real story takes place in tense shoulders or the subtle raising of an eyebrow.

The film co-stars Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Jayne Houdyshell. Check out the first trailer for Causeway below.

Lawrence has become much more choosy with her projects of late, and was last seen in 2021’s Don’t Look Up and 2019’s Dark Phoenix. As for Henry, he recently appeared in Bullet Train and is currently starring in the final season of Atlanta.