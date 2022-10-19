Cavetown on Becoming Worm Food, Directing Frogs, and Working with beabadoobee

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Cavetown sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk Worm Food. The English singer-songwriter, also known as Robin Skinner, tells us about making the video for “Frog,” having total creative control, the benefits of announcing the record before it was finished, and the album title’s relation to death and life cycles.

Skinner also discusses working with Beabadoobee and Orla Gartland for two versions of the same song, their continuing partnership with Chloe Moriondo, and covering “Teenage Dirtbag” before it was a TikTok trend.

