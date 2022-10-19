Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cavetown on Becoming Worm Food, Directing Frogs, and Working with beabadoobee

The English singer-songwriter takes us into their fifth LP and covering Teenage Dirtbag in 2021

Advertisement
kyle meredith with cavetown worm food Photo_KaneLayland
Kyle Meredith With Cavetown, photo by Kane Layland
Consequence Staff
October 19, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Rita Wilson Now and Forever Duets interview podcast kyle meredith with wes anderson asteroid city

Rita Wilson on the '70s, Duetting with Willie and Costello, and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City

October 17, 2022

the 1975 Being Funny in a Foreign Language kyle meredith with podcast interview

The 1975’s Matt Healy on Self-Awareness, Writing Songs with No Choruses, and Their New Album

October 14, 2022

Jack McBrayer Hello Jack The Kindness Show

Jack McBrayer on Kindness, OK Go, R.E.M., and Kenneth “The Page” Parcell

October 12, 2022

Bring Me The Horizon Post Human

Bring Me the Horizon on Next Chapter of Post Human, Emo Sounds, and Self-Acceptance

October 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cavetown on Becoming Worm Food, Directing Frogs, and Working with beabadoobee

Menu Shop Search Newsletter