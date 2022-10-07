Dan Harmon: “I Don’t Even Know if It’s Legal” for Chevy Chase to Appear in Community Movie

Dan Harmon was asked if Chevy Chase would return for the recently-announced Community movie coming to Peacock, and the series creator joked, “I don’t even know if it’s legal for him to come back.

“That may be out of my hands,” he continued. “Maybe something I sign for with an insurance company, I really don’t know.” On a more serious note, he said, “Everyone wants to know, is so-and-so coming back? I cant really speak to that.”

Harmon and Chase famously disagreed about the direction of the latter’s character Pierce, and Chase used the N-word during at least one heated exchange. Donald Glover, who also starred on the show, has spoken about his many racist interactions with Chase, including being told, “People think you’re funnier because you’re Black.”

The 78-year-old Chase remains unrepentant. When questioned about the Saturday Night Live and Community cast mates who all seemed to hate him, Chase responded, “I don’t care.”

Harmon also clarified details about the Community movie in the new interview. He had previously been reported as a writer on the project alongside Andrew Guest, but he said — possibly joking — “No, I don’t want to do that.”

He added, “I’m working with Andrew Guest — he was a great Community writer in the… I don’t want to say ‘peak’ days… but Andrew was classic Community. He wrote the “Dungeons and Dragons” episode. He’s going to help me make sure I don’t pull a ‘Harmon’ when that script is getting executed, so we can actually deliver it and start executing it.

“We don’t have a director attached and that’s about it,” he said. Check out that portion of the interview below.

Elsewhere in the Harmon-verse, his show Rick and Morty is in the middle of its sixth season. The next episode airs on October 9th.