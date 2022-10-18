Menu
Chili Peppers, Jack White, and Muse Lead 2023 Lineup for ALTer EGO Fest in LA

Fall Out Boy, Phoenix, and CHVRCHES will also play the one-day rock festival

Muse (Raymond Ahner) / Jack White (George Ortiz) / Red Hot Chili Peppers (Amy Harris)
October 18, 2022 | 10:41am ET

    Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack White, Muse, and Fall Out Boy are among the big name rock acts scheduled to perform at iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO 23.

    The one-day festival goes down Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The stacked lineup also promises performances from Phoenix, CHVRCHES, Beach Weather, and Rosa Linn.

    Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, October 29th at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

    Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jack White covered the Consequence’s inaugural two digital cover stories earlier this year. Both acts put out two albums in 2022: Chili Peppers released their first John Frusciante reunion album, Unlimited Love, in April, which they followed up earlier this month with Return of the Dream Canteen. White dropped the rock-centric Fear of the Dawn in April and the acoustic Entering Heaven Alive in June.

    Muse unveiled their latest album, Will of the People, in August, and Phoenix announced the November release of their new record, Alpha Zulu.

    ALTer EGO 23 lineup

