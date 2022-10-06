Chris Pratt is a-me, Mario, in First Trailer for Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch

The trailer for the animated Super Mario Bros. movie has arrived and all the fussing about the iconic video game character’s new voice actor can finally get stuffed down a Warp Pipe because it turns out, Chris Pratt’s portrayal just sounds an awful lot like Chris Pratt.

The first look introduces the Jurassic World star as the heroic plumber along with the indisputably Super supporting cast topped by Charlie Day’s Luigi, who completes the titular “Bros” combo with Mario, and Anya Taylor-Joy, sounding absolutely regal as Princess Peach. Meanwhile, Jack Black chews some scenery as Mario’s all-time arch-villain Bowser. Watch the trailer below.

The animated take is the first feature-length adaptation of Nintendo’s long-running video game series since 1993’s live-action flop starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, and Dennis Hopper. The reboot also stars Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. It was written by Matthew Fogel and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.

Super Mario Bros. is set to land in theaters on April 7th, 2023. Head over to the Mario Party if only to watch Jack Black attempt to keep his word after warning Chris Pratt via Consequence: “I’m coming for you. Yeah, Bowser’s gonna eat you whole. I’mma barbecue you and eat you.”

Editor’s Note: Wondering why Chris Pratt got cast as Mario in the first place? Here’s the answer.