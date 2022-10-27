Chris Redd Attacked Outside New York’s Comedy Cellar: Report

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night (October 26th) after a man attacked him in the street, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement told TMZ that incident occurred in New York City when Redd got out of a vehicle outside Greenwich Village’s famed Comedy Cellar around 9:40 p.m. ahead of his scheduled performance there. A stranger, who was apparently wearing a security guard uniform, then rushed up to Redd before punching the comedian in the face and bloodying his nose. By the time police arrived at the scene, the assailant had run off.

A video obtained by TMZ shows blood on the sidewalk from the attack as police talk to Redd and witnesses. The comedian was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, where he was treated and then released.

Last month, Redd announced that he, too, would be departing Saturday Night Live ahead of its 48th season, making him the eighth cast member to do so after Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and featured player Aristotle Athari. Shortly thereafter, it was reported that Redd had begun dating Christina Evangeline, the estranged ex-wife of longtime SNL cast member Kenan Thompson.