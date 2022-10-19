Menu
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Announce Co-Headline US Tour

The seven-city jaunt goes down in December

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, photo via Getty Images
Consequence Staff
October 19, 2022 | 1:38pm ET

    Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are teaming up for a run of co-headlining tour dates.

    Taking place in December, the seven-date jaunt will see the comedians visit cities including San Diego, Phoenix, Anaheim, San Jose, San Francisco, and Sacramento.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale will take place on Thursday, October 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code PUMPKIN), with a public on-sale following on Friday, October 21st via Ticketmaster.

    Rock is currently amidst his lengthy “Ego Death World Tour,” with dates running through the middle of November (tickets are available here). Meanwhile, Chappelle will spend the final days of 2022 in Hollywood, Florida, playing a trio of standup shows (get tickets here).

    Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle 2022 Tour Dates:
    12/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena (Tix)
    12/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (Tix)
    12/07 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center (Tix)
    12/10 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center (Tix)
    12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (Tix)
    12/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center (Tix)
    12/14 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena (Tix)

    Chris Rock (Solo) 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (Tix)
    10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre (Tix)
    10/22 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Love (Tix)
    10/25 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater (Tix)
    10/26 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater (Tix)
    10/27 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitutional Hall (Tix)
    10/28 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitutional Hall (Tix)
    10/29 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitutional Hall (Tix)
    11/03 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Tix)
    11/04 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Tix)
    11/05 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre (Tix)
    11/06 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre (Tix)
    11/08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center (Tix)
    11/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre (Tix)
    11/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre (Tix)
    11/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre (Tix)
    11/17 – Hollywood, CA @ Dolby Theatre (Tix)
    11/18 – Hollywood, CA @ Dolby Theatre (Tix)
    11/19 – Hollywood, CA @ Dolby Theatre (Tix)
    11/20 – Hollywood, CA @ Dolby Theatre (Tix)

    Dave Chappelle (Solo) 2022 Tour Dates:
    12/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live (Tix)
    12/28 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live (Tix)
    12/29 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live (Tix)

